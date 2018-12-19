ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best 3 theater and comedy events in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
CHICAGO --
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from The Santaland Diaries to a variety show with local comedians.

The Santaland Diaries





If you're a mature elf who's more naughty than nice, check out The Santaland Diaries. Coming to the Goodman Theatre this Wednesday, this show offers a hilarious, bumpy ride through David Sedaris' real-life experiences working as an elf at Macy's in New York. When faced with not-so-nice parents, crying children and suspect Santas, he needs way more than a glass of eggnog to survive the holidays.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Goodman Theatre - The Owen, 170 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $30.50 (Main Floor- Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Revolutionists





If you're interested in conversations about art, women's roles and revolution, this production has it all. Taking the stage at Strawdog Theatre this Thursday, The Revolutionists has a female quartet that includes the cake-loving Queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and abolitionist Marianne Angelle.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice Ave.
Price: $17.50 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mike and Marie Love Christmas




Get ready for a belly of laughs at this Christmas variety show from Chicago comedy team, Mike and Marie.

Poking fun at the holiday's over-the-top commercialism, the duo whipped up a show that blends "one part Osmonds, one part Henson creature feature and one part "Yakety Sax" on repeat," according to the production company.

When: Friday, Dec. 20, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5 (50% Discount)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
