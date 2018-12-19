The best 3 theater and comedy events in Chicago this week

The Santaland Diaries

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, fromto a variety show with local comedians.---If you're a mature elf who's more naughty than nice, check out. Coming to the Goodman Theatre this Wednesday, this show offers a hilarious, bumpy ride through David Sedaris' real-life experiences working as an elf at Macy's in New York. When faced with not-so-nice parents, crying children and suspect Santas, he needs way more than a glass of eggnog to survive the holidays.Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.Goodman Theatre - The Owen, 170 N. Dearborn St.$30.50 (Main Floor- Discounted Tickets)If you're interested in conversations about art, women's roles and revolution, this production has it all. Taking the stage at Strawdog Theatre this Thursday,has a female quartet that includes the cake-loving Queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and abolitionist Marianne Angelle.Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice Ave.$17.50 (Discounted Tickets)Get ready for a belly of laughs at this Christmas variety show from Chicago comedy team, Mike and Marie.Poking fun at the holiday's over-the-top commercialism, the duo whipped up a show that blends "one part Osmonds, one part Henson creature feature and one part "Yakety Sax" on repeat," according to the production company.Friday, Dec. 20, 9:30 p.m.Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.$5 (50% Discount)