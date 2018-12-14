The best 3 theater and holiday events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this weekend, from a Sherlock Holmes Christmas caper to an international percussion show.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Holiday Performance: A Baker Street Christmas Caper





Bring your detective mindset to this caper where Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson solve a mystery involving a top hat, Christmas goose and a missing precious stone.

Coming to the Newberry Library this Saturday, this free production features actors from the Shakespeare Project of Chicago. Be sure to arrive early for hot chocolate, holiday treats and Christmas carols before the performance.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Holiday Radio Show: 1943





Chase away your winter blues at the holiday radio show. Coming to the Berger Park Coach House this Saturday, the hit show set in 1943 features stories from Langston Hughes, Louisa May Alcott, O. Henry, Lucy Maud Montgomery and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berger Park - Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Road
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

STOMP - Up to 29 Percent Off Percussion Show





Coming to the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, this international show is a must-see performance. Watch percussionists make music on household instruments--from hammers to garbage can lids.

On tour for 20 years and still going strong, STOMP was named in 2008 to Entertainment Weekly's "50 Best Plays."

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.
Price: $49 (29 percent discount off regular price) Note: tickets run $36 to $66 based on seating.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
