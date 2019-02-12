The best 4 fashion and wedding events in Chicago this week

From a bridal runway show to a modeling casting call, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.
Dimitra's Bridal Couture 2019 Bridal Runway Show "Love On The Runway"
Get ready for an evening of luxury wedding gowns and culinary art at the Waldorf Astoria. The 2019 "Love on the Runway show" -- presented by Modern Luxury Weddings and Dimitra's Bridal Couture -- features just over a dozen gown designers, including Romona Keveza, Gali Karten, Valentini Italy and more. Check out other vendors, from custom music to makeup and wedding invites.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Waldorf Astoria, 11 E. Walton St.
Price: $35 (Admits 1 Guest); $75 (Admits 1 Bride/Groom and 1 Guest)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Stan Mansion Wedding Open House 2019
Did you get engaged recently? Head over to the Stan Mansion this Sunday for a Wedding Open House. Enjoy a champagne toast, sample small bites from half a dozen caterers and meet with top-notch wedding professionals, from DJs to photographers and wedding gown vendors.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Glam & Plan - Winter Wedding Planning Workshop
Ladies: this "Glam & Plan" wedding planning workshop has your name on it. Get a makeup trial with with a professional makeup artist, sip on champagne and enjoy hors d'oeuvres. A panel of top wedding pros will be on hand to answer questions about your big day.
When: Sunday, February 17, noon-3 p.m.
Where: The Dalcy, 302 N. Green St., Floor 3
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Model #2 for Chicago's Fashion Week
Are you an aspiring model? Head to Joy District this Sunday and strut your stuff. Meet with the casting agents seeking top-notch talent for Chicago's Fashion Week in October. Dress the part (in all black) and bring plenty of business cards.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Joy District Chicago, 112 W. Hubbard St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register