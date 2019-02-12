ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best 4 fashion and wedding events in Chicago this week

Photo: Drew Coffman/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From a bridal runway show to a modeling casting call, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Dimitra's Bridal Couture 2019 Bridal Runway Show "Love On The Runway"





Get ready for an evening of luxury wedding gowns and culinary art at the Waldorf Astoria. The 2019 "Love on the Runway show" -- presented by Modern Luxury Weddings and Dimitra's Bridal Couture -- features just over a dozen gown designers, including Romona Keveza, Gali Karten, Valentini Italy and more. Check out other vendors, from custom music to makeup and wedding invites.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Waldorf Astoria, 11 E. Walton St.
Price: $35 (Admits 1 Guest); $75 (Admits 1 Bride/Groom and 1 Guest)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stan Mansion Wedding Open House 2019




Did you get engaged recently? Head over to the Stan Mansion this Sunday for a Wedding Open House. Enjoy a champagne toast, sample small bites from half a dozen caterers and meet with top-notch wedding professionals, from DJs to photographers and wedding gown vendors.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Glam & Plan - Winter Wedding Planning Workshop





Ladies: this "Glam & Plan" wedding planning workshop has your name on it. Get a makeup trial with with a professional makeup artist, sip on champagne and enjoy hors d'oeuvres. A panel of top wedding pros will be on hand to answer questions about your big day.

When: Sunday, February 17, noon-3 p.m.
Where: The Dalcy, 302 N. Green St., Floor 3
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Model #2 for Chicago's Fashion Week





Are you an aspiring model? Head to Joy District this Sunday and strut your stuff. Meet with the casting agents seeking top-notch talent for Chicago's Fashion Week in October. Dress the part (in all black) and bring plenty of business cards.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Joy District Chicago, 112 W. Hubbard St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News