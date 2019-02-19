The best 4 theater and opera events in Chicago this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a drama about Irish Americans in Chicago to Lyric Opera's "La Traviata" and a time travel tragicomedy.

---

Back of the Yards





If you're a history buff, don't miss this theatrical reading of Kenneth Sawyer Goodman's "Back of the Yards." Actors from the Shakespeare Project will bring to life this gritty tale of Irish Americans in 20th century Chicago centering on a cop and a priest who work together to save a youth at risk.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

How to Catch Creation





Catch this play from rising playwright Cristian Anderson. In "How to Catch Creation," one moment changes a young writer's life. But 50 years later, that moment has consequences for four artists whose lives come together as they pursue their passions.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Goodman Theatre - The Albert, 170 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $22.50 (Main Floor); $25 (Front Mezzanine)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Requiem for a Heavyweight





Don't miss the first Chicago production of "Requiem for a Heavyweight" this Thursday. Originally produced as a live TV drama in 1956, Rod Serling's story centers on a punch-drunk fighter, Harlan McClintock. This local production offers a fresh look at how a toxic capitalism can distort the American Dream, driving ordinary people to sell out their ideals, notes the production company.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Artistic Home, 1376 W. Grand Ave.
Price: $17 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Munsterspiel





If you're seeking an offbeat story, check out "Munsterspiel." Inspired in part by Greil Marcus' "Lipstick Traces," this time travel tragicomedy takes you on an odyssey through the Protestant Reformation and the Anabaptists' siege of the German city of Munster in 1534.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berger Park - Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Road
Price: $10 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

