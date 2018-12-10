The best charity events in Chicago this week

From a book drive to a toy drive, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Human Rights Day Event & Volunteer Engagement Fair
This is the final event of 2018 by the United Nations Association of Chicago. The Board of Directors will speak on how to get involved with the organization. Enjoy provided appetizers and refreshments.
When: Monday, Dec. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Polsinelli, 150 N. Riverside Plaza
Price: Free (Student); Free (Member); $5 (Non-Member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Snowy Soiree 2018
This holiday party will include appetizers, desserts, winter themed drinks and more. Enjoy free gift wrapping as well as a tote upon ticket purchase. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Open Books's book granting and literacy program in Chicago.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Open Books, 651 W. Lake St.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hashtag Lunchbag TOY DRIVE at The Promontory
The Hashtag Lunchbag toy drive is working to collect 1,000 toys for homeless children in Chicago this holiday season. Help gather and wrap the toys before they are delivered to needy children in the city.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: Free (Free w/ RSVP); $10 (Suggested $10 Donation)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets