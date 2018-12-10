The best charity events in Chicago this week

Human Rights Day Event & Volunteer Engagement Fair

Looking to make a difference this week?From a book drive to a toy drive, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---This is the final event of 2018 by the United Nations Association of Chicago. The Board of Directors will speak on how to get involved with the organization. Enjoy provided appetizers and refreshments.Monday, Dec. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.Polsinelli, 150 N. Riverside PlazaFree (Student); Free (Member); $5 (Non-Member)This holiday party will include appetizers, desserts, winter themed drinks and more. Enjoy free gift wrapping as well as a tote upon ticket purchase. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Open Books's book granting and literacy program in Chicago.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m.Open Books, 651 W. Lake St.$10 (General Admission)The Hashtag Lunchbag toy drive is working to collect 1,000 toys for homeless children in Chicago this holiday season. Help gather and wrap the toys before they are delivered to needy children in the city.Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WestFree (Free w/ RSVP); $10 (Suggested $10 Donation)