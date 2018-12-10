ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best charity events in Chicago this week

Photo: Kat Yukawa/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From a book drive to a toy drive, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Human Rights Day Event & Volunteer Engagement Fair





This is the final event of 2018 by the United Nations Association of Chicago. The Board of Directors will speak on how to get involved with the organization. Enjoy provided appetizers and refreshments.

When: Monday, Dec. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Polsinelli, 150 N. Riverside Plaza
Price: Free (Student); Free (Member); $5 (Non-Member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Snowy Soiree 2018





This holiday party will include appetizers, desserts, winter themed drinks and more. Enjoy free gift wrapping as well as a tote upon ticket purchase. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Open Books's book granting and literacy program in Chicago.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Open Books, 651 W. Lake St.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hashtag Lunchbag TOY DRIVE at The Promontory





The Hashtag Lunchbag toy drive is working to collect 1,000 toys for homeless children in Chicago this holiday season. Help gather and wrap the toys before they are delivered to needy children in the city.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: Free (Free w/ RSVP); $10 (Suggested $10 Donation)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
