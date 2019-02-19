The best charity events in Chicago this week

From an event to raise money for breast and cervical cancer detection to a volunteer expo, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
United Nations Association - Meet & Greet 10 x 10
First, learn how you can become a volunteer and make a difference around the world and in Chicago at the "United Nations Association Meet and Greet 10 X 10" on Tuesday at Polsinelli. The Board of Directors and Committee Chairs will explain - in 10 slides for 10 seconds each - all of the ways citizens of Chicago can get involved.
The event's guest speaker will be Ekram Hanna, who is the Community Engagement Manager for the Iraqi Mutual Aid Society. "She is skilled and trained in leadership and family counseling, with several years of experience in women's empowerment. She has worked with many non-profit organizations with emphasis on community service and development, both in Iraq and Chicago" according to the event organizer.
When: Tuesday, February 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Polsinelli, 150 N. Riverside Plaza, #3000.
Price: Free (Member & Student); Free (Donation); $5 (Non-Member)
Columbia Faculty and Staff Donor Recognition Reception
Sponsored by the Columbia College of Chicago Alumni Relations, the college is recognizing its faculty and staff on Wednesday at the Museum of Contemporary Photography. Light snack and drinks will be provided before the ceremony.
When: Wednesday, Feb, 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Photography, 600 S. Michigan Ave., Floor 1
Price: Free
Tickled Pink for Bright Pink 2019
Then, join the fight against breast and ovarian cancer with the benefit party "Tickled Pink for Bright Pink" on Friday at the Rockwell on The River. The night will feature chef stations from the top restaurants in the city, live music, an open bar and much more. Bright Pink is the only national non-profit organization focusing on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. To learn more about Tickled Pink for Bright Pink, click here.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Rockwell on The River, 3057 N. Rockwell St.
Price: $125. More ticket options available.
Hashtag Lunchbag @ The Promontory
Then, give back to the community and help feed Chicago's homeless with Hashtag Lunchbag, a monthly event, on Saturday at The Promontory. The event aims to make and distribute 1,000 lunches for the city's homeless community. For more information on Hashtag Lunchbag, a non-profit organization, click here, and click here here to visit The Promotory, website.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: Free with RSVP); $10 suggested donation)
2019 Chicago Volunteer Expo
Lastly, anyone looking to volunteer but don't know where to donate their time can attend the Chicago Volunteer Expo on Sunday at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. There will be representatives from more than 100 non-profit organizations from Chicago on site at the free event. Attendees to the free event can bring a canned good to donate to the Friendship Center, create cards to uplift kids spirits through Cardz for Kidz and much more.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive
Price: Free
