The best comedy events in Chicago this week

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from music improv to mom impersonations.---This is an interactive show featuring Chicago musicians and a background band. The performers put on an improv show while drinking with the audience members.Friday, Dec. 21, 10:30 p.m.iO Theater, .$10This is a holiday themed show being put on by Doing Our Moms. The comedians will each do a sketch acting as their own mother during the holiday season. Emily Anderson will host.Friday, Dec. 21, 10:30 p.m.iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.$7This R-rated show is not for the faint of heart. Chicago stand-up comedians will tell their raunchiest jokes for audience members.Saturday, Dec. 22, 11:30 p.m.Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.Free