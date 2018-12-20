ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best comedy events in Chicago this week

iO Theater. | Photo: Rachel S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from music improv to mom impersonations.
---

RIFF: Chicago's Music Improv Party





This is an interactive show featuring Chicago musicians and a background band. The performers put on an improv show while drinking with the audience members.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10:30 p.m.
Where: iO Theater, .
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doing Our Moms: Christmas is Coming





This is a holiday themed show being put on by Doing Our Moms. The comedians will each do a sketch acting as their own mother during the holiday season. Emily Anderson will host.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10:30 p.m.
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Nasty Show





This R-rated show is not for the faint of heart. Chicago stand-up comedians will tell their raunchiest jokes for audience members.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11:30 p.m.
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
