The best comedy events in Chicago this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an improv puppet performance to a stand-up show centered around dating horror stories.
"Felt"
Enjoy this complimentary improv show. The show, called "Felt," combines comedy and puppets.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: Free
The Second City E.T.C.'s "Gaslight District"
"Gaslight District" is the latest show from The Second City Comedy Club. The unscripted show is put on using only improv, comedian imaginations and suggestions from the audience.
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Second City E.T.C., 1608 N. Wells, Floor 2
Price: $12.40
"Drink, Date, Laugh!"
"Drink, Date, Laugh!" is a show about the embarrassment that accompanies dating. Host Paul Farahvar and comedians Jeanie Doogan, Chris Bader and Calvin Evans will tell their personal dating horror stories. And audience members may get a chance to tell theirs as well.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: Free
