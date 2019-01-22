ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best comedy events in Chicago this week

Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an improv puppet performance to a stand-up show centered around dating horror stories.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

"Felt"





Enjoy this complimentary improv show. The show, called "Felt," combines comedy and puppets.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Second City E.T.C.'s "Gaslight District"





"Gaslight District" is the latest show from The Second City Comedy Club. The unscripted show is put on using only improv, comedian imaginations and suggestions from the audience.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Second City E.T.C., 1608 N. Wells, Floor 2
Price: $12.40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Drink, Date, Laugh!"





"Drink, Date, Laugh!" is a show about the embarrassment that accompanies dating. Host Paul Farahvar and comedians Jeanie Doogan, Chris Bader and Calvin Evans will tell their personal dating horror stories. And audience members may get a chance to tell theirs as well.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
