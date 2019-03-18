The best comedy events in Chicago this week

"The Armando Diaz Theatrical Experience Movement and Hootenany"

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from the Improv Olympic Theater's longest-running show to Laugh Factory's "Derailed."Don't miss the iO theater's longest-running show, "The Armando Diaz Theatrical Experience Movement & Hootenanny." The action begins with a monologist on stage sharing a few personal stories. Soon, improvisers join the show, and the fun continues with spin-off scenes they create on the spot.Monday, March 18, 8 p.m.iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.$6Then there's "Same Time, Next Door" this Wednesday at Laugh Out Loud. Expect comical situations to unfold in very close quarters. You'll watch as the show's comedians move from one room to the next, with some even getting caught in a crazy time loop.Wednesday, March 20, 8 p.m.Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.$5Then, there's a play inspired by Lydia E. Pinkham. Learn about the businesswoman who created and marketed a popular women's tonic in the 1870s (it was dismissed by critics as a quack remedy). Through blue-grass music and dance, "The Ballad of Lydia Pinkham" explores women in the spotlight then and in the age of Twitter.Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m.The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.$7Finally, for comedy with a twist, check out Laugh Factory's "Derailed," an interactive, 21-and-over show this Sunday. Featuring Sarah Squirm, it combines stand up with off-the-rail jokes and closes with a surprise topic that could come from you or the person next to you.Sunday, March 24, 7-10 p.m.Laugh Factory, 3175 N. BroadwayFree