The best comedy events in Chicago this weekend

Looking to get some laughs? When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from a murderous drinking game to an improvised performance from the next generation of funny people.---'Death Toll': A Halloween Drinking Game PerformancePut on your drinking hat. Every time there is an onstage death in Conservatory's latest edition of "Death Toll," take a drink of your beverage. This bring-your-own-booze/horror show will feature plenty of gory knife attacks and other comedy-laced mayhem. This long-running Halloween-themed performance will make you a toasting professional.Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20, 11 p.m.The Conservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.$5This Second City performance starts and ends late. Stop by for a late-night improv show that is interactive, hyperactive and "the most fun you can have past bedtime." The 60 minutes of comedy are completely improvised and ridiculous. Come laugh until you cry.Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20, 11 p.m.UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.$9Get the inside track on the next group of up-and-coming comedians at the improvised "Gaslight District" performance. The performers follow in the footsteps of famous comedians such as Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Jane Lynch. Suggestions from the audience will be on display in this performance that is 100 percent unscripted.Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 p.m.The Second City E.T.C., 1608 N. Wells, Floor 2$19