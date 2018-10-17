The best comedy events in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Death Toll': A Halloween Drinking Game Performance
Put on your drinking hat. Every time there is an onstage death in Conservatory's latest edition of "Death Toll," take a drink of your beverage. This bring-your-own-booze/horror show will feature plenty of gory knife attacks and other comedy-laced mayhem. This long-running Halloween-themed performance will make you a toasting professional.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20, 11 p.m.
Where: The Conservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Second City's 'After Hours'
This Second City performance starts and ends late. Stop by for a late-night improv show that is interactive, hyperactive and "the most fun you can have past bedtime." The 60 minutes of comedy are completely improvised and ridiculous. Come laugh until you cry.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20, 11 p.m.
Where: UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.
Price: $9
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Second City's 'Gaslight District'
Get the inside track on the next group of up-and-coming comedians at the improvised "Gaslight District" performance. The performers follow in the footsteps of famous comedians such as Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Jane Lynch. Suggestions from the audience will be on display in this performance that is 100 percent unscripted.
When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 p.m.
Where: The Second City E.T.C., 1608 N. Wells, Floor 2
Price: $19
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets