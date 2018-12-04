ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best community and culture events in Chicago this week

Photo: The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a poetry reading to a shuffleboard mixer, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
European Book Club: The Almond Picker





This book club meeting and discussion will be monitored by Professor Emanuela Zanotti and will discuss Simonetta Agnello Hornby's book, "The Almond Picker." The book tells the story of a child of poor farmers and her desire for freedom.

If you plan to attend, you should be familiar with the book and be able to discuss it.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Ms.Tech MOB-UP Mixer: Shuffleboard at Royal Palms Chicago





This mixer is being held by Ms.Tech and Mob-Up. Play shuffleboard at the Royal Palms Chicago while meeting other women in the technology field.

When: Wednesday, December 5, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Royal Palms Chicago, 1750 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Poetry & Place: Edith Farnsworth





The Italian Cultural Institute presents a poetry reading from "Provisional Conclusions - A Selection of the Poetry of Eugenio Montale" as translated by Edith Farnsworth. Alex Beam, author of the upcoming Edith Farnsworth biography, will discuss her life and relationship with the poet, Montale.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
