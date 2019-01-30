The best family and learning events in Chicago this week

Children's Storytime at Open Books Pilsen

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From story time to roller-skating, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Open Books Pilsen hosts a children's story time event on the first Saturday of each month. There will be books, songs, stories, games and activities. The books and songs will be bilingual. The event is open to all children, but is best for pre-k and first graders.Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Open Books Pilsen, 905 W. 19th St.FreeLearn about the Nubian civilization, neighbors to the ancient Egyptians. Guests will learn about the tombs as well as the history of Nubia and Egypt, and they will get to hold artifact replicas.Saturday, Feb. 2, 1-3 p.m.Oriental Institute Museum, 1155 E. 58th St.FreeEnjoy open roller skating at The Rink, complete with hardwood maple floors and a disco ball. Price includes skating rentals for two people. Skates are traditional style with two rows of wheels.1122 E. 87th St., Far South Chicago$10 (50 percent discount off regular price)