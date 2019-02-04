ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week

Photo: Artificial Photography/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From a Valentine's Day market to a model casting call, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Heart It Market





Shop the Chicago market featuring local area businesses. The public market will feature Valentine's Day themed gift items for loved ones and significant others.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The Robey, 2018 W. North Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Model Call #1 for Chicago's Fashion Week





This is a male and female casting call for Chicago models. Casting agents are looking for models for Chicago Fashion Week in October.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: 4455 N Lincoln Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Chicago Model Audition 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Fashion Show





Audition to become an official model at the third annual Kentucky Derby Fashion Show. The show benefits the Live Out Loud Charity. Candidates will be asked to walk and be interviewed briefly.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Palmer House, 17 E. Monroe St., Grant Park Parlor Room
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best theater events in Chicago this week
Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 injured in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park; NB lanes shut down
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash ID'd as retired Chicago police officer
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Chicago transplant surgeon aims to increase options for African American patients
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Chicago is the 7th best place to get married, WalletHub says
Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday
Pipes burst at 2 facilities serving homeless, people with disabilities, after deep freeze
Former Ill. AG, Penn. AG discuss scathing investigations into church sex abuse
Virginia governor meets with cabinet amid pressure to resign
More News