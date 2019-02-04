The best fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week

From a Valentine's Day market to a model casting call, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.
Heart It Market
Shop the Chicago market featuring local area businesses. The public market will feature Valentine's Day themed gift items for loved ones and significant others.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The Robey, 2018 W. North Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Model Call #1 for Chicago's Fashion Week
This is a male and female casting call for Chicago models. Casting agents are looking for models for Chicago Fashion Week in October.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: 4455 N Lincoln Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Chicago Model Audition 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Fashion Show
Audition to become an official model at the third annual Kentucky Derby Fashion Show. The show benefits the Live Out Loud Charity. Candidates will be asked to walk and be interviewed briefly.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Palmer House, 17 E. Monroe St., Grant Park Parlor Room
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register