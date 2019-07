The best fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week

Glamour Girl Book 6 Release Party

Looking for fashion-forward events this week?From a book release party to a denim fashion presentation, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.---Don't miss this book release party for Glamour Girl magazine on Wednesday at The Hoxton. It includes a live performance from singer-songwriter Fion Lee, who got her start performing at Beauty Bar's Salonathon. She is known for a music style that incorporates a wide variety of instruments as well as artistic videos that often accompany her live shows, reports Chicago Tribune Wednesday, April 10, 7-10 p.m.The Hoxton, Chicago, 200 N. Green St.FreeWant to learn cool, new ways to wear denim? Head to Neiman Marcus this Saturday for a fashion show and styling workshop -- and donate to a good cause. Donate a pair of washed, gently used denim to Project Style and receive a credit toward your denim purchase. Enjoy sweets courtesy of Scooped Cookie Dough.Saturday, April 13, 12:30-2:30 p.m.Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 3FreeFinally, sip on cocktails while you shop local vendors this Sunday at Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery. Then, enjoy a fashion show where you can preview spring's trendiest looks and mingle with other fashion enthusiasts at the day party.Sunday, April 14, 1-7 p.m.Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery, 9030 S. Hermitage Ave.Free---