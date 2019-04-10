Arts & Entertainment

The best fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week

Photo: Lauren Fleischmann/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From a book release party to a denim fashion presentation, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Glamour Girl Book 6 Release Party





Don't miss this book release party for Glamour Girl magazine on Wednesday at The Hoxton. It includes a live performance from singer-songwriter Fion Lee, who got her start performing at Beauty Bar's Salonathon. She is known for a music style that incorporates a wide variety of instruments as well as artistic videos that often accompany her live shows, reports Chicago Tribune.

When: Wednesday, April 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Hoxton, Chicago, 200 N. Green St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Neiman Marcus Denim Event





Want to learn cool, new ways to wear denim? Head to Neiman Marcus this Saturday for a fashion show and styling workshop -- and donate to a good cause. Donate a pair of washed, gently used denim to Project Style and receive a credit toward your denim purchase. Enjoy sweets courtesy of Scooped Cookie Dough.

When: Saturday, April 13, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 3

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spring into Fashion





Finally, sip on cocktails while you shop local vendors this Sunday at Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery. Then, enjoy a fashion show where you can preview spring's trendiest looks and mingle with other fashion enthusiasts at the day party.

When: Sunday, April 14, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery, 9030 S. Hermitage Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News