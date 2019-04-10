The best fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week

From a book release party to a denim fashion presentation, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Glamour Girl Book 6 Release Party
Don't miss this book release party for Glamour Girl magazine on Wednesday at The Hoxton. It includes a live performance from singer-songwriter Fion Lee, who got her start performing at Beauty Bar's Salonathon. She is known for a music style that incorporates a wide variety of instruments as well as artistic videos that often accompany her live shows, reports Chicago Tribune.
When: Wednesday, April 10, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Hoxton, Chicago, 200 N. Green St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Neiman Marcus Denim Event
Want to learn cool, new ways to wear denim? Head to Neiman Marcus this Saturday for a fashion show and styling workshop -- and donate to a good cause. Donate a pair of washed, gently used denim to Project Style and receive a credit toward your denim purchase. Enjoy sweets courtesy of Scooped Cookie Dough.
When: Saturday, April 13, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 3
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Spring into Fashion
Finally, sip on cocktails while you shop local vendors this Sunday at Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery. Then, enjoy a fashion show where you can preview spring's trendiest looks and mingle with other fashion enthusiasts at the day party.
When: Sunday, April 14, 1-7 p.m.
Where: Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery, 9030 S. Hermitage Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.