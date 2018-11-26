The best food and drink events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout: Making of a Variant
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout is hosting the class, "Making of a Variant" that will go through the history of Bourbon County Stout variants in their Barrel Warehouse while sampling along the way. After learning the history, participants will work with Goose Island's R&D brewers and make their own variant. Each ticket includes admission for two people.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7-9:15 p.m.
Where: Goose Island Barrel House, 603 N. Sacramento Blvd.
Price: $100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Israeli Soul Cookbook Release Celebration with Chefs Michael Solomonov, Steven Cook, and Ina Pinkney
The Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership is hosting award-winning chefs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, who have released their new cookbook, Israeli Soul. The chefs will be interviewed by Chicago Tribune writer Ina Pinkney and will be signing their books at a reception following the presentation.
When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, 610 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $30 ($30 for one ticket and one beverage); $60 ($60 for one ticket, one beverage, and copy of Israeli Soul at advance discount price)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Norwood Park Winter Wine Stroll '18
Time to tour local businesses of Norwood Park with added perks. Shops and restaurants are offering wine samples, light hors d'oeuvres and special offers exclusively available to wine stroll guests.
When: Friday, November 30, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: 6088 N Northwest Hwy, 6088 N. Northwest Highway
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The World Famous GMBO Festival at The Promontory
The Promontory is hosting the first annual GMBO Fest that will consist of up to 10 local restaurants competing for the best gumbo in Chicago. Attendees will vote to determine who wins the $500 first place cash prize.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: $40 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets