The best food and drink events in Chicago this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From beer tastings to food competitions, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Goose Island Bourbon County Stout is hosting the class, "Making of a Variant" that will go through the history of Bourbon County Stout variants in their Barrel Warehouse while sampling along the way. After learning the history, participants will work with Goose Island's R&D brewers and make their own variant. Each ticket includes admission for two people.Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7-9:15 p.m.Goose Island Barrel House, 603 N. Sacramento Blvd.$100The Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership is hosting award-winning chefs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, who have released their new cookbook,. The chefs will be interviewed bywriter Ina Pinkney and will be signing their books at a reception following the presentation.Thursday, Nov. 29, 7-9 p.m.Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, 610 S. Michigan Ave.$30 ($30 for one ticket and one beverage); $60 ($60 for one ticket, one beverage, and copy of Israeli Soul at advance discount price)Time to tour local businesses of Norwood Park with added perks. Shops and restaurants are offering wine samples, light hors d'oeuvres and special offers exclusively available to wine stroll guests.Friday, November 30, 6-9:30 p.m.6088 N Northwest Hwy, 6088 N. Northwest Highway$35The Promontory is hosting the first annual GMBO Fest that will consist of up to 10 local restaurants competing for the best gumbo in Chicago. Attendees will vote to determine who wins the $500 first place cash prize.Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$40 (General Admission). More ticket options available.