The best food and drink events in Chicago this week

Photo: Jay Wennington/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From wine tasting to brunch sampling, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

---

Rose Showers Bring May Flowers





Celebrate spring with a rose! Sip your wine while enjoying the view of the river at Marshall's Landing. Guests can expect to taste several different roses while learning from two well-respected champagne makers--Moet and Veuve.

When: Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.

Where: Marshall's Landing, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 225

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lo Rez Beer Release: Mango Chili Shortcut





Lo Rez Brewing will host a beer release party for their Mango Chili Shortcut, a beer featuring mangos and a touch of chili heat. Expect live music from Nathaniel Paul Joseph and food from Tacos on the Run.

When: Friday, April 19, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom, 2101 S. Carpenter St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brunch Bites





Head to Chicago River North for all the brunch bites you are craving. The third annual Brunch Bites will let you explore the River North brunch scene all in one place. Tickets include food and drink samples from each participating restaurant.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: River North

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sidewalk Food Tours of Chicago: River North





Get to know Chicago's River North through its cuisine on this three-hour food and history walking tour. You'll sample Spanish tapas, visit celebrity chef Rick Bayless' restaurant and more.

When: Friday, April 19, 11 a.m.

Where: River North, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

Price: $42

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

