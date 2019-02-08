The best kid-friendly events and deals in Chicago this weekend

From story time and portraits to play spaces, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.
My Lovey and Me
This Saturday, Tutu School and Big City Readers team up with Andrew Weeks and Project Night Night to bring your children Valentine's Day story time and My Lovey and Me portraits. All proceeds go to Project Night Night, a non-profit provides bedtime storybooks, blankets and loveys to homeless children.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Tutu School Chicago, 2223 W. Roscoe St.
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Valentine's Pawty benefiting Alive Rescue
On Sunday, take your pup to the Companion Animal Hospital River North for a Valentine's Pawty. There will be a kissing booth photo taken by a pro, free nail trim and beer tasting, provided by Illuminated Brew Works. You'll receive other goodies too. All proceeds go to Alive Rescue.
When: Sunday, Feb, 10, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Companion Animal Hospital River North, 749 N. Clark St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Get 80% off indoor-play package at Kidville
Take the kids to Kidville, a children's center featuring art, music, gym classes and play spaces. This deal gets you 80 percent off an indoor-play package, three enrichment classes, three play space passes, a $100 credit toward a kids' birthday party and waived class registration fee.
Where: 1030 W. North Ave., DePaul
Price: $49 (80 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Get Up to 53% Off at Purple Monkey Playroom
The Purple Monkey Playroom is a Red Tricycle Award-winning play space for kids that also offers free coffee, tea and WiFi for mom and dad. With this Groupon deal, you can score six drop-in visits at a 39-percent discount.
Where: 2040 N. Western Ave., North Side
Price: $55 (39 percent discount off regular price); other deals available
Click here for more details, and to get this deal