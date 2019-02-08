The best kid-friendly events and deals in Chicago this weekend

My Lovey and Me

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend?From story time and portraits to play spaces, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---This Saturday, Tutu School and Big City Readers team up with Andrew Weeks and Project Night Night to bring your children Valentine's Day story time and My Lovey and Me portraits. All proceeds go to Project Night Night, a non-profit provides bedtime storybooks, blankets and loveys to homeless children.Saturday, Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m.Tutu School Chicago, 2223 W. Roscoe St.$40On Sunday, take your pup to the Companion Animal Hospital River North for a Valentine's Pawty. There will be a kissing booth photo taken by a pro, free nail trim and beer tasting, provided by Illuminated Brew Works. You'll receive other goodies too. All proceeds go to Alive Rescue.Sunday, Feb, 10, 2:30-5:30 p.m.Companion Animal Hospital River North, 749 N. Clark St.$15Take the kids to Kidville, a children's center featuring art, music, gym classes and play spaces. This deal gets you 80 percent off an indoor-play package, three enrichment classes, three play space passes, a $100 credit toward a kids' birthday party and waived class registration fee.1030 W. North Ave., DePaul$49 (80 percent discount off regular price)The Purple Monkey Playroom is a Red Tricycle Award-winning play space for kids that also offers free coffee, tea and WiFi for mom and dad. With this Groupon deal, you can score six drop-in visits at a 39-percent discount.2040 N. Western Ave., North Side$55 (39 percent discount off regular price); other deals available