ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best kid-friendly events and deals in Chicago this weekend

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend?

From story time and portraits to play spaces, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

My Lovey and Me





This Saturday, Tutu School and Big City Readers team up with Andrew Weeks and Project Night Night to bring your children Valentine's Day story time and My Lovey and Me portraits. All proceeds go to Project Night Night, a non-profit provides bedtime storybooks, blankets and loveys to homeless children.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Tutu School Chicago, 2223 W. Roscoe St.
Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Valentine's Pawty benefiting Alive Rescue





On Sunday, take your pup to the Companion Animal Hospital River North for a Valentine's Pawty. There will be a kissing booth photo taken by a pro, free nail trim and beer tasting, provided by Illuminated Brew Works. You'll receive other goodies too. All proceeds go to Alive Rescue.

When: Sunday, Feb, 10, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Companion Animal Hospital River North, 749 N. Clark St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Get 80% off indoor-play package at Kidville





Take the kids to Kidville, a children's center featuring art, music, gym classes and play spaces. This deal gets you 80 percent off an indoor-play package, three enrichment classes, three play space passes, a $100 credit toward a kids' birthday party and waived class registration fee.
Where: 1030 W. North Ave., DePaul
Price: $49 (80 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Get Up to 53% Off at Purple Monkey Playroom





The Purple Monkey Playroom is a Red Tricycle Award-winning play space for kids that also offers free coffee, tea and WiFi for mom and dad. With this Groupon deal, you can score six drop-in visits at a 39-percent discount.

Where: 2040 N. Western Ave., North Side
Price: $55 (39 percent discount off regular price); other deals available

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Evanston this week
3 notable action movies worth checking out in Chicago this week
The 4 best dramas screening around Chicago this week
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy, 1, critically wounded in head on South Side
Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month
Body found ID'd as missing Milwaukee teacher
Try chocoflan at Kristoffer's Cakes in McKinley Park
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Indiana inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape
Death of infant Ind. boy ruled homicide
Woman, 79, sleeping in car uninjured after shootout; car struck 6 times
Show More
Jurors hear man's chilling, grisly confession to childhood friend's murder
The 60: Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off
Murder suspects lived with body for a time, police say
American Airlines pilot arrested before takeoff, suspected of being drunk
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
More News