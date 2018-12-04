The best music events in Chicago this week

Winter's Jazz Club

Live Music at Joe's Bar

Tallis Scholars Holiday Program

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From live jazz to a special holiday performance, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.Live jazz by the New Street Rhythm Boys will be performed, from classic jazz to swing to big band to New Orleans-style. Drinks will be available for purchase.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court$6 - $7.50The country music bar will be hosting a holiday show called "Dysfunctional Family Christmas." The show will feature Sunny Sweeney, Brennan Leigh and Ward David, three singer/songwriters who will bring country music and humor to a Christmas-themed night.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.$6The Tallis Scholars will be giving a holiday performance featuring the work of Sweelinck, Taverner, White, Arvo Part and more. The ensemble will be performing in English, German, Italian and Estonian.Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.$19