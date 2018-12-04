The best music events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Winter's Jazz Club
Live jazz by the New Street Rhythm Boys will be performed, from classic jazz to swing to big band to New Orleans-style. Drinks will be available for purchase.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court
Price: $6 - $7.50
Live Music at Joe's Bar
The country music bar will be hosting a holiday show called "Dysfunctional Family Christmas." The show will feature Sunny Sweeney, Brennan Leigh and Ward David, three singer/songwriters who will bring country music and humor to a Christmas-themed night.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Where: Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.
Price: $6
Tallis Scholars Holiday Program
The Tallis Scholars will be giving a holiday performance featuring the work of Sweelinck, Taverner, White, Arvo Part and more. The ensemble will be performing in English, German, Italian and Estonian.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.
Where: Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: $19
