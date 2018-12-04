ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best music events in Chicago this week

Photo: Winter's Jazz Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From live jazz to a special holiday performance, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Winter's Jazz Club





Live jazz by the New Street Rhythm Boys will be performed, from classic jazz to swing to big band to New Orleans-style. Drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court
Price: $6 - $7.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Music at Joe's Bar





The country music bar will be hosting a holiday show called "Dysfunctional Family Christmas." The show will feature Sunny Sweeney, Brennan Leigh and Ward David, three singer/songwriters who will bring country music and humor to a Christmas-themed night.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Where: Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.
Price: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tallis Scholars Holiday Program





The Tallis Scholars will be giving a holiday performance featuring the work of Sweelinck, Taverner, White, Arvo Part and more. The ensemble will be performing in English, German, Italian and Estonian.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.
Where: Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: $19

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best community and culture events in Chicago this week
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side
American Airlines says video shows woman in wheelchair not abandoned at O'Hare
Extra-alarm fire breaks out at egg farm in Grant Park, Ill.
Missing Florida woman's family to ID body found in Costa Rica
Horrific abuse allegations revealed in boy's torture, murder
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Show More
Cheesecake Factory to give away 40K slices of cheesecake
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Acero teachers become first charter school teachers in US history to go on strike
Urban Meyer to retire as Ohio State coach after Rose Bowl
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More News