The best music events in Chicago this week

Slipknot, Deftones, Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie Tributes

Mangoland

"Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert"

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a Slipknot tribute to a Mangoland show to, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---This is a multi-band tribute concert to Slipknot, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie. Enjoy the hard rock music in this standing-only location.Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m.House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.$10Three local bands will be putting on a show. See the alternative groups Mangloand, Ludlow, The Darling Suns and Resurrection Larry.Saturday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.The Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St.$5This show will combine operetta, ballroom dancing and ballet. European dancers and singers will perform. Dance along and listen to the orchestra at the Chicago Symphony Center.Sunday, Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m.Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave.$15 - $29