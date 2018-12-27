ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best music events in Chicago this week

Photo: Vishnu R Nair/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a Slipknot tribute to a Mangoland show to, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Slipknot, Deftones, Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie Tributes





This is a multi-band tribute concert to Slipknot, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie. Enjoy the hard rock music in this standing-only location.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mangoland





Three local bands will be putting on a show. See the alternative groups Mangloand, Ludlow, The Darling Suns and Resurrection Larry.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert"





This show will combine operetta, ballroom dancing and ballet. European dancers and singers will perform. Dance along and listen to the orchestra at the Chicago Symphony Center.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $15 - $29

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
