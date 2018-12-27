The best music events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Slipknot, Deftones, Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie Tributes
This is a multi-band tribute concert to Slipknot, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie. Enjoy the hard rock music in this standing-only location.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mangoland
Three local bands will be putting on a show. See the alternative groups Mangloand, Ludlow, The Darling Suns and Resurrection Larry.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert"
This show will combine operetta, ballroom dancing and ballet. European dancers and singers will perform. Dance along and listen to the orchestra at the Chicago Symphony Center.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $15 - $29
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets