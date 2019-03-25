The best rock music events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Old 97's with Joshua Ray Walker at Thalia Hall
If you're a fan of alternative country rock, don't miss the Old 97's this Thursday at Thalia Hall. With frontman Rhett Miller at the helm, this Dallas quartet has 11 studio albums to its credit, including its first Christmas album released in November 2018.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Price: $25
Business As Usual
Next, for a high energy show, check out Business as Usual this Saturday at Tonic Room. Based in Chicago, this dance-rock band has a style that defies categorization, blending rock, electronica, funk and even bits of ska, notes Tonic Room's website.
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m.
Where: Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted
Price: $10
The Magic Beans and Dizgo at Bourbon on Division
Finally, catch this Colorado jam band when it makes a stop in Chicago this Saturday for a concert at Bourbon on Division. After playing Colorado's Fox Theatre in 2010, this group has been touring and connecting with fans as well as organizing its summer Beanstalk Festival.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 p.m.
Where: Bourbon On Division, 2050 W. Division St.
Price: $12-$15
