The best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

Fitbit Local Bootcamp and Brunch

Yoga + Brunch at Pinstripes

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey

Looking to stay active?From a Fitbit bootcamp to a professional hockey game, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join local Fitbit ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton for a bootcamp and yoga session at the St. Jane Hotel. First, get your zen on with relaxing and mindful yoga before embarking on a high-intensity workout. Brunch and libations will be served at the completion of the event. Remember to bring your yoga mat.Saturday, November 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.St. Jane Chicago, 230 N. Michigan Ave.FreeCheck out an energizing yoga class, then stay after for a bottomless brunch at Pinstripes. Price of admission gets you a free mimosa and $5 off your meal.Sunday, November 18, 10-11 a.m.Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.$5In NHL action, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the rival St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Go watch all-stars Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook as the team looks to defend home ice.Wednesday, November 14, 7 p.m.United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.$49-84