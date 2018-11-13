The best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

From a Fitbit bootcamp to a professional hockey game, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
---
Fitbit Local Bootcamp and Brunch
Join local Fitbit ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton for a bootcamp and yoga session at the St. Jane Hotel. First, get your zen on with relaxing and mindful yoga before embarking on a high-intensity workout. Brunch and libations will be served at the completion of the event. Remember to bring your yoga mat.
When: Saturday, November 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: St. Jane Chicago, 230 N. Michigan Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Yoga + Brunch at Pinstripes
Check out an energizing yoga class, then stay after for a bottomless brunch at Pinstripes. Price of admission gets you a free mimosa and $5 off your meal.
When: Sunday, November 18, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chicago Blackhawks Hockey
In NHL action, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the rival St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Go watch all-stars Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook as the team looks to defend home ice.
When: Wednesday, November 14, 7 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $49-84
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets