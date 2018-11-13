ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

United Center. | Photo: Vlad I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to stay active?

From a Fitbit bootcamp to a professional hockey game, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Fitbit Local Bootcamp and Brunch





Join local Fitbit ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton for a bootcamp and yoga session at the St. Jane Hotel. First, get your zen on with relaxing and mindful yoga before embarking on a high-intensity workout. Brunch and libations will be served at the completion of the event. Remember to bring your yoga mat.

When: Saturday, November 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: St. Jane Chicago, 230 N. Michigan Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga + Brunch at Pinstripes





Check out an energizing yoga class, then stay after for a bottomless brunch at Pinstripes. Price of admission gets you a free mimosa and $5 off your meal.

When: Sunday, November 18, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey





In NHL action, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the rival St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Go watch all-stars Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook as the team looks to defend home ice.

When: Wednesday, November 14, 7 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $49-84
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
