The best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

Photo: Ksenia Makagonova/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From ping pong to yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.

---

House Music Cardio Workout Class





Get fit with music and dance at Saint Columbanus Athletic Center. Renita Fitness will host a cardio dance fitness workout. Bring a water, towel, mat and headband and expect to burn some calories.

When: Thursday, April 4, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Saint Columbanus Athletic Center, 7140 S. Calumet Ave.

Price: $10-$16

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Ping Pong Lessons





Celebrate World Table Tennis Day with an afternoon of ping pong! Attendees will get the chance to play and get instructional lessons for free. Expect to perfect your game with tips from the experts.

When: Saturday, April 6, noon-4 p.m.

Where: SPIN Chicago, 344 N. State St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga & Brunch





Start your morning with a yoga class and bottomless brunch. Expect a one-hour yoga class led by a CorePower Yoga instructor, followed by a complimentary mimosa and $5 off a brunch buffet. Don't forget to bring your own yoga mat.

When: Sunday, April 7, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

