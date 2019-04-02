The best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

From ping pong to yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
House Music Cardio Workout Class
Get fit with music and dance at Saint Columbanus Athletic Center. Renita Fitness will host a cardio dance fitness workout. Bring a water, towel, mat and headband and expect to burn some calories.
When: Thursday, April 4, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Saint Columbanus Athletic Center, 7140 S. Calumet Ave.
Price: $10-$16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ping Pong Lessons
Celebrate World Table Tennis Day with an afternoon of ping pong! Attendees will get the chance to play and get instructional lessons for free. Expect to perfect your game with tips from the experts.
When: Saturday, April 6, noon-4 p.m.
Where: SPIN Chicago, 344 N. State St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Yoga & Brunch
Start your morning with a yoga class and bottomless brunch. Expect a one-hour yoga class led by a CorePower Yoga instructor, followed by a complimentary mimosa and $5 off a brunch buffet. Don't forget to bring your own yoga mat.
When: Sunday, April 7, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.