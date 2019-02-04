The best theater events in Chicago this week

"Cooley High"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from "Cooley High" to a "Friends" parody musical.---"Cooley High" is a musical that tells the story of high school friends in 1964 who live in the Near North Side of Chicago. The comedic story is based on the 1975 movie written by Eric Monte from "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons."Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Drive$20The Chicago Theatre is hosting a live show of Sesame Street. "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" features the classic character Elmo who is learning how to do magic from his friends.Saturday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.$30-$55Enjoy this musical parody of the hit 1990s TV show. Watch six friends navigate their lives in Manhattan and pick out familiar scenes from the series, like the Thanksgiving turkey and the runaway bride phone call.175 E. Chestnut St., Near North Side$35 (30 percent discount off regular price)