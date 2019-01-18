ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best upcoming sports/fitness events and deals in Chicago

Photo: Fezbot2000/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From a fun run to scuba for beginners, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Fleet Feet Running Club: Saucony Kinvara 10 (and more) Trial Run





If you want to spice up your fitness routine, come out Saturday morning for a fun run with Fleet Feet Running Club. Try out a pair of Saucony Kinvara trainers, meet other running enthusiasts and get your fill of free coffee and doughnuts.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8-9 a.m.
Where: Fleet Feet Lincoln Square, 4762 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: Free (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to register

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey





Catch the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the New York Islanders this Tuesday at United Center. Keep your eye on hot scorers like Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 11:30 a.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $49 (Discount Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

61 Percent Off Discovery Dive at Learn Scuba Chicago





Before you try deep sea diving in the Caribbean, get your feet wet with diving expert Captain Bob of Learn Scuba Chicago. Bring your bathing suit and a towel to this exploratory class, which is for diving rookies ten years and older.

Where: Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.
Price: $29 (61 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
