The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival: Jan. 17-27

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival was founded in 2014 to establish Chicago as a prominent center for the art of puppetry. This biennial Festival presents the highest quality local, national, and international puppet shows in venues across the city.
Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

Date: Jan. 17-27
Location: 19 venues around Chicago
Admission: Free-$40

For more information visit: https://www.chicagopuppetfest.org/
