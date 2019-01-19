The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival: Jan. 17-27

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival was founded in 2014 to establish Chicago as a prominent center for the art of puppetry. This biennial Festival presents the highest quality local, national, and international puppet shows in venues across the city.
Event Information:
Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival
Date: Jan. 17-27
Location: 19 venues around Chicago
Admission: Free-$40
For more information visit: https://www.chicagopuppetfest.org/
