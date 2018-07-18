WINDY CITY LIVE

'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Nikisha Williams performs "I Am Here" from "The Color Purple: The Musical." (WLS)

Based on the classic novel, "The Color Purple: The Musical" won a Tony for Best Revival in 2016.

The National Tour is in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre through July 29.

Nikisha Williams, one of the actors who plays Celie, stopped by WCL to discuss the musical and perform "I Am Here."

For more information and tickets, visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe color purple on broadwayBroadway in ChicagomusicalWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Show More
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted home invasion
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
More News