'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs

Based on the classic novel, "The Color Purple: The Musical" won a Tony for Best Revival in 2016.
The National Tour is in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre through July 29.
Nikisha Williams, one of the actors who plays Celie, stopped by WCL to discuss the musical and perform "I Am Here."
For more information and tickets, visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.
