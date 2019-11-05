'The First Lady of Motown' Claudette Robinson releases children's book celebrating 60 years of iconic label

Known as 'The First Lady of Motown," Claudette Robinson is helping celebrate 60 years of the iconic label with the release of a new children's book.
The former wife of Smokey Robinson, Claudette was an original member of the famed Motown group "The Miracles." She was also the very first female signed to the label.
In conjunction with this year being the 60th anniversary of Motown, Robinson has released a new children's book called, "Claudette's Miraculous Motown Adventure."
She said the book celebrates the spirit of the historic record label, and teaches kids about this important part of music history.
In the book, little Claudette lives in the magic kingdom of Motown, where all the happy children sing and dance in the streets. One day, an angry witch casts a spell, and the kingdom descends into dark silence.
Unhappy and bored, Claudette finds a box of Miracles in her attic. Inside are four little fellows-Smokey, Bobby, Ronnie, and Pete-who sing music so sweet. Claudette and the Miracles begin to sing together, but will it be enough to bring light and laughter back to the kingdom of Motown?
For more information on her book, visit http://www.claudetterobinson.com.
