'The Good Doctor' stars Gonzalez, Chang talk about their characters' relationship

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- This season, "The Good Doctor" dives deeper into the personal lives of the surgeons at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

We've seen things heat up between Doctors Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), but will her new promotion to Chief of Surgery change things?

"At this point, the personal relationship is forbidden," Chang said.

"It has to go underground," Gonzalez said.

Not only does the relationship have to remain a secret, but the dynamics will shift as Dr. Lim is now Dr. Melendez's supervisor.

"You have two very driven doctors achieving at a very high level with a very intense relationship in the middle of it," Gonzalez said.

Season three will also dig into Dr. Shaun Murphy's personal life as he goes on a first date with Carly.

Don't miss the season premiere of "The Good Doctor" Monday, September 23rd at 10/9c on ABC.
