"The Heart of a Boy," features 200 portraits that show the true heart of a boy

CHICAGO -- Photographer, Kate T. Parker, released a new book, "The Heart of a Boy," featuring 200 portraits that show the true heart of a boy.

This is a follow-up book to her first bestseller, "Strong Is the New Pretty." Her first book garnered national attention from celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Drew Barrymore.

You can purchase the new photography book on Amazon. For more information about Kate T. Parker, please go to Heart of a Boy.
