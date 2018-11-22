'The Lion King': Watch first official teaser trailer

Disney's animated classic "The Lion King" is coming to life in a live-action film set to be released on July 19, 2019.On Thursday, Disney released the first trailer for the new movie starring Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.The film tells the story of a young lion who must face his destiny despite trying circumstances. Simba faces the death of his father as a young cub, then runs away where he meets Pumbaa the warthog and Timon the meerkat. As he grows into a young lion, Simba falls in love with Nala.Ultimately, Simba must confront his uncle Scar and claim his place on Pride Rock.James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father, from the original "The Lion King."Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon, while Chiwetel Ejiofor of "12 Years a Slave" gives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar.John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.The live-action movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, director of the live-action "The Jungle Book."