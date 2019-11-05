Arts & Entertainment

'The Little Mermaid Live!' stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Little Mermaid Live" will be performed in a multimedia extravaganza with an all-star cast!

"The Little Mermaid" debuted as a mega movie hit 30 years ago and was then turned into Broadway smash. Now it's about to become a live television event, a dazzling celebration of the story that's captivated generations.

ABC7's Janet Davies talked to the young star who plays Ariel and the rapper who's her crabby sidekick about this challenge.

"Well, my first film was Moana, where I didn't have to worry about my face, and now this is live, but I do get to play Ariel, which is part of your world and I'm so excited for that song," Auli'i Cravalho said. "I wasn't alive when it was released, but I'm still excited!"

Shaggy is Sebastian, the Calypso crab with attitude "Under the Sea"!

"Sebastian is Caribbean and I'm Caribbean, I'm glad to be a part of it as a Jamaican, all of that builds to the excitement and just getting out there," Shaggy said. "I mean, I have 3 daughters, I didn't just watch that movie once, I watched it over and over and over and at some point while you're watching it, you gotta get into the singing of it."

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents "The Little Mermaid Live!" on Tuesday, November 5th at 8|7c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmermaidentertainmentdisney
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
NB I-57 shut down near Markham after shooting near 159th Street
CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance
Show More
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
CTA 'L' inspiration behind new board game
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
More TOP STORIES News