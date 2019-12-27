'The Mandalorian' season 2 confirmed for fall 2020 release

Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed via Twitter that the sophomore season will be released in fall 2020.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019
The statue depicted in his Twitter post is a Gamorrean, a pig-lizard species known for guarding Jabba the Hut. This is likely the first of many clues headed our way until next fall, so we can only assume that season two will explore the planet of Gamorr or Tatooine (where Jabba's palace is located). Favreau teased a second season early on, but nothing was confirmed in terms of release until today.
"The Mandalorian" is set in the aftermath of "The Return of the Jedi," before the emergence of the First Order. The show stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as Greef Carga. But the real breakout star of the series is internet sensation Baby Yoda--referred to as The Child in the series.
While next fall seems like a long time to wait, fear not Star Wars fans because there are more shows coming to Disney Plus from a galaxy far, far away. "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge" game show will hit Disney Plus in 2020. A Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor are also slated to be released on the streaming service.
Of course, none of those shows feature fan-favorite Baby Yoda, in which case you can place your order for The Child's toy line to get your fix before next fall.
