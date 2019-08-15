Arts & Entertainment

'The Matrix' coming to Chicago-area theaters for 20th anniversary

"The Matrix" is returning to theaters for one week as part of the sci-fi film's 20th anniversary.

Fans will be able to experience the remastered 1999 movie directed by sisters and Chicago natives Lana and Lilly Wachowski in Dolby Cinema, starting August 30.

Showings will be available at the following AMC locations in the Chicago-area:

AMC River East 21
AMC Hawthorn 12
AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Crestwood 18
AMC Village Crossing 18
AMC South Barrington 24
AMC Naperville 16
