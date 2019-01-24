The most acclaimed movies screening around Evanston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Don't miss this Oscar-nominated animated film centered on Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales. He's juggling his life as a high school student and as a new Spider-Man. But his life is about to get even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Other Spideys from across the Spider-Verse are transported to Miles' world.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14, along with an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
The critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
This must-see film snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including Olivia Colman's turn as Queen Anne for Best Actress. Set in 18th century England, this dark comedy centers on the close relationship between the ailing Queen and her friend, Sarah Churchill. That relationship is threatened by the arrival of new servant Abigail Hill, who happens to be Sarah's cousin. The two cousins end up as rivals vying to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. It earned a whopping ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Catch it on the big screen at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on December 28.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, January 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Catch this film starring acclaimed actors Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen -- both have been nominated for Oscars. Set in 1962, the film centers on the unlikely friendship between Tony Lip, an Italian-American chauffeur and Don Shirley, a legendary pianist. Lip is hired to drive Shirley through the Deep South during a concert tour. It's the Jim Crow era, and African Americans were barred from hotels, restaurants and other establishments. So, they must depend on a guide called the Negro Motorist Green Book to find safe accommodations for Shirley.
With five Oscar nods, a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on November 16.
The critical consensus approves, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.