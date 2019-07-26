'The Office: A Musical Parody' comes to life on stage in Scranton, touring this fall

Scranton, Pennsylvania's Dundler Mifflin is back in business!
Michael, Dwight, Pam and Jim are coming to life on stage for "The Office: A Musical Parody."
The new play based on the hit TV comedy series will go on tour around the country starting in the fall, reported WNEP.
The musical was created by and stars diehard fans of "The Office" TV show.
Unfortunately the musical is not coming to Chicago, but it will be at the show's home city of Scranton until the end of September.
