OSCARS

Who is hosting the Oscars? No one, according to Variety report

EMBED </>More Videos

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The question of who is going to host the Oscars has been hovering in the air for weeks, ever since Kevin Hart stepped down.

The Academy has decided that the show will not have a host, "individuals with knowledge of the plans" told Variety.

SEE ALSO: When are Oscar nominations getting announced? Everything to know

Hart was initially announced as this year's host on Dec. 4, but his status quickly came into question as years-old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Hart quit the gig, saying he had already apologized for his past language and would not do so again.

RELATED: Kevin Hart says definitively that he will not host the Oscars this year

Since then, he has apologized again, and last week Ellen DeGeneres urged him to reconsider hosting. On Wednesday, Hart appeared on Good Morning America, saying definitively that he is not hosting this year and is done talking about the controversy.

The last time the show went host-less was 30 years ago. The 1989 ceremony still featured performances and comedic bits, including a routine from legendary comedian Billy Crystal.


Cyrstal, as it turned out, would go on to host the show the following year and to eventually become one of the ceremony's most beloved hosts.

The Oscars will air Feb. 24 on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarskevin hartmovies
OSCARS
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show opens, sparks summer dreams
Cheap flights from Chicago to Nassau, and what to do once you're there
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ind. man accused of intentionally running over and killing mechanic in West Chatham
Man fatally shot by woman in Fernwood previously accused of attacking cops
Cook County state's attorney examining new R. Kelly claims
2nd death investigation at Democratic donor's home
Naked man ID'd in wrong-way interstate chase
President Trump heading to border as government shutdown continues
Principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Black teen says restaurant manager threw chair at him in racially-fueled incident
Show More
St. Walter School in Morgan Park staying open thanks to donations
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cold Thursday
DePaul student kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
More News