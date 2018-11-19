The Rolling Stones coming to Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Rolling Stones will take their No Filter tour to the U.S. next year, and they'll be stopping at Chicago's Soldier Field.
The band said it's adding a 13-show leg that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C.
The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20. The legendary band will play Soldier Field on June 21.
For the past few years, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, have mostly played in Europe. Jagger said in a statement, "It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States - the energy is always amazing!"
The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of "Blue & Lonesome," which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.
On the No Filter tour, they're treating audiences to classics like "Sympathy for the Devil," "Paint It Black," "Brown Sugar" and "Miss You."
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at rollingstones.com. American Express card members can buy tickets early, from Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.