CHICAGO (WLS) --This Black History Month, legendary comedy club The Second City is honoring the work of its African American alumni, including Keegan-Michael Key and Tim Meadows.
The director of The Second City's Black History Month Show Seth Thomas, and producer Dionna Griffin-Irons joined ABC7 to talk about this special tribute.
The Second City's Black History Month Show runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Feb. 5 - 27 at the UP Comedy Club.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.secondcity.com/shows/chicago/second-citys-black-history-month-show/