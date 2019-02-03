BLACK HISTORY MONTH

The Second City's Black History Month Show

EMBED </>More Videos

This Black History Month, legendary comedy club The Second City is honoring the work of its African American alumni, including Keegan-Michael Key and Tim Meadows.

Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This Black History Month, legendary comedy club The Second City is honoring the work of its African American alumni, including Keegan-Michael Key and Tim Meadows.

The director of The Second City's Black History Month Show Seth Thomas, and producer Dionna Griffin-Irons joined ABC7 to talk about this special tribute.
The Second City's Black History Month Show runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Feb. 5 - 27 at the UP Comedy Club.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.secondcity.com/shows/chicago/second-citys-black-history-month-show/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcomedytheatercomedianLoopOld Town
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Black Table Luncheon kicks off Black History Month at ABC7
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago celebrates 45 years
Production highlights finals hours of the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
'Hugs No Slugs' Black History Month Talent Show
More black history month
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
She's Crafty Beastie Boys Tribute band to perform at Women Employed fundraiser
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7 wounded, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by mass shooting
Police: Officer death being investigated as possible suicide
3 wounded in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town
1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Family seeks answers after man, 60, found dead in garbage can on South Side
Show More
Missing Northwestern University student found safe
South Shore trains to resume Sunday; Metra Electric to start limited service
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Jussie Smollett says he 'will only stand for love' in return to stage after attack
Wisconsin woman charged after crashing SUV into police car, CVS in Zion
More News