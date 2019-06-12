Arts & Entertainment

The Soul Children of Chicago performs on WCL

CHICAGO -- The Soul Children of Chicago have been uplifting people through music! Their founder and director is Walt Whitman, and he has been bringing joy to audiences and enriching the lives of the children who have been a part of SCC for 30 years! The goal of the group:

"EDUCATE THE MINDS,

ELEVATE THE SPIRITS AND
ILLUMINATE THE SOULS OF OUR YOUTH"

Summer is a time when kids need structure - and the Soul Children of Chicago choir is a great place to find that structure.

They are holding auditions on June 22nd for kids age 7-17. For all the information head to their website: www.soulchildrenchicago.org/page/auditions.php
