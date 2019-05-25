Arts & Entertainment

The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps joins ABC7 ahead of Memorial Day Parade

The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps will be performing in the Chicago Memorial Day Parade Saturday.

The band is a part of the Old Guard, which is the Army's official ceremonial unit, joining units such as the soldiers that guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the U.S. Army Drill Team, and the soldiers that conduct funerals in Arlington National Cemetery.

They are one of the four premier bands of the United States Army and are based out of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, VA, right across the water from Washington, D.C.

The Sergeant Major Mark Reilly stopped by ABC7 to discuss the band's performance.

For more information about The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps visit their website.

Event Information:

City of Chicago Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony

Date: Saturday, May 25

Hours: 11am Wreath Laying Ceremony

Address: Daley Plaza - 50 West Washington

Hours: Noon - Parade

Address: State Street
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoparadememorial day
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral Saturday
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
LAPD gun battle captured in dramatic bodycam video
Weekend Watch: Global warming contributors in Illinois
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Show More
Mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to son's killer's conviction
Dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday
More TOP STORIES News