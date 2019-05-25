The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps joins ABC7 ahead of Memorial Day Parade

The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps will be performing in the Chicago Memorial Day Parade Saturday.
The band is a part of the Old Guard, which is the Army's official ceremonial unit, joining units such as the soldiers that guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the U.S. Army Drill Team, and the soldiers that conduct funerals in Arlington National Cemetery.
They are one of the four premier bands of the United States Army and are based out of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, VA, right across the water from Washington, D.C.
The Sergeant Major Mark Reilly stopped by ABC7 to discuss the band's performance.
For more information about The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps visit their website.
Event Information:
City of Chicago Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony
Date: Saturday, May 25
Hours: 11am Wreath Laying Ceremony
Address: Daley Plaza - 50 West Washington
Hours: Noon - Parade
Address: State Street
