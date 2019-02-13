ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Evanston this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Evanston.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a critical approval rating of 73 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineEvanston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Chicago
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Harvest Bible Chapel fires founder James MacDonald
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Chicago is nation's most corrupt big city, report finds
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
How CPR changed one couple's love story
Consumer Countdown: Ford recalls nearly 1.5M F-150 trucks
Show More
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
'Snowna Lisa': Man creates turns ice rink into masterpiece
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Rare books stolen from Pennsylvania bookstore
More News