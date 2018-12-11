Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Maker of Worlds

The Elder Son

Bros Do Prose: Peter Pan

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a play about the end of the world to a two-man depiction of "Peter Pan."---This play features one woman depicting six different characters who all live on a planet that's nearing its end. Martha wants to destroy the world, but her yoga instructor suggests otherwise. Martha's husband is the reason behind the nearing end, and Martha is in love with Jim Morrison. It's a tale of love, betrayal, decision-making and disaster.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.Berger Park - Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Road$10is originally a Russian rom-com that has been translated. The play tells the story of a stolen identity that somehow leads to true love.Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.Athenaeum Theatre Studio Two, 2936 N. Southport Ave.$21Two actors tell the classic story of. Watch as they take you to Neverland and play each character, from Wendy to Peter Pan to Captain Hook to Tinkerbell.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave.$10 - $15