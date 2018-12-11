Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a play about the end of the world to a two-man depiction of "Peter Pan."

Maker of Worlds





This play features one woman depicting six different characters who all live on a planet that's nearing its end. Martha wants to destroy the world, but her yoga instructor suggests otherwise. Martha's husband is the reason behind the nearing end, and Martha is in love with Jim Morrison. It's a tale of love, betrayal, decision-making and disaster.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berger Park - Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Road
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Elder Son



The Elder Son is originally a Russian rom-com that has been translated. The play tells the story of a stolen identity that somehow leads to true love.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Athenaeum Theatre Studio Two, 2936 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $21
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bros Do Prose: Peter Pan





Two actors tell the classic story of Peter Pan. Watch as they take you to Neverland and play each character, from Wendy to Peter Pan to Captain Hook to Tinkerbell.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $10 - $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
