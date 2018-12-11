Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Maker of Worlds
This play features one woman depicting six different characters who all live on a planet that's nearing its end. Martha wants to destroy the world, but her yoga instructor suggests otherwise. Martha's husband is the reason behind the nearing end, and Martha is in love with Jim Morrison. It's a tale of love, betrayal, decision-making and disaster.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berger Park - Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Road
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Elder Son
The Elder Son is originally a Russian rom-com that has been translated. The play tells the story of a stolen identity that somehow leads to true love.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Athenaeum Theatre Studio Two, 2936 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $21
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bros Do Prose: Peter Pan
Two actors tell the classic story of Peter Pan. Watch as they take you to Neverland and play each character, from Wendy to Peter Pan to Captain Hook to Tinkerbell.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave.
Price: $10 - $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets