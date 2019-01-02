Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

"The Woman in Black"

32nd Young Playwrights Festival

"Bible Bingo"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from the premier of a London play in America to an interactive bingo show and more.---In this play, a lawyer believes he and his family have been cursed. He enlists a skeptical young man to help him tell the story of the curse. This is the U.S. premiere of the London show.Friday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.$34.50This festival shows three plays written by Chicago teens. The three plays this year will include "A Green Light" by Alexis Gaw, "Fragile Limbs" by Anonda Tyler and "Good Strong Coffee" by Luna MacWilliams. This is the 32nd year of the festival.Thursday and Friday, Jan. 3-11, various timesPegasus Theatre at Chicago Dramatists, 773 N. Aberdeen$12 - $15This is an interactive comedy Bible Bingo event. Play bingo and compete to win prizes all while being dragged into conversations about religion and modern sin from creator Vicki Quade.Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5, 8 p.m.Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.$16