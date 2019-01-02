Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
"The Woman in Black"
In this play, a lawyer believes he and his family have been cursed. He enlists a skeptical young man to help him tell the story of the curse. This is the U.S. premiere of the London show.
When: Friday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $34.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
32nd Young Playwrights Festival
This festival shows three plays written by Chicago teens. The three plays this year will include "A Green Light" by Alexis Gaw, "Fragile Limbs" by Anonda Tyler and "Good Strong Coffee" by Luna MacWilliams. This is the 32nd year of the festival.
When: Thursday and Friday, Jan. 3-11, various times
Where: Pegasus Theatre at Chicago Dramatists, 773 N. Aberdeen
Price: $12 - $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Bible Bingo"
This is an interactive comedy Bible Bingo event. Play bingo and compete to win prizes all while being dragged into conversations about religion and modern sin from creator Vicki Quade.
When: Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5, 8 p.m.
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets