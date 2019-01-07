ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

date 2019-01-07

Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a new magic show to an off broadway play.

The Showcase: New and Experimental Works





This Tuesday, find out what new magic tricks the Chicago Magic Lounge has up its sleeve. With a rotating lineup of company members and special guests on stage, this new showcase features new works and maybe even a few surprises.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St.
Price: $15 (Discounted Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Noises Off"





Tickle your funny bone this Wednesday at a show about an amateur theater troupe. Hours away from opening night, these actors have plenty of drama before they go onstage, from forgotten lines to conflict among the cast. Playing at the Windy City Playhouse, Noise Off features a revolving stage that allows audience to see the action from all angles.
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes available)
Where: Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Road
Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Adira"





This Wednesday, find out whether good or evil wins in this one-woman musical at the Annoyance Theatre. The story involves a princess named Adira, a cursed kingdom and a battle against douchebags.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m.
Where: The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Realistic Joneses"





Get ready for a quirky take on marriage. Coming to the Theater Wit, "The Realistic Joneses," a play from Will Eno, takes on marital matters big and small with humor. The story centers on two suburban couples who discover they have more in common than their last name.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m. (other showtimes available)
Where: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont
Price: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
