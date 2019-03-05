Arts & Entertainment

Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a play about the Puerto Rican dream to coming-of-age in a bowling alley.

A Puerto Rican Story Production





Catch the world premiere of "A Puerto Rican Story" this Thursday at the Miracle Center. Set in the 1960s, the play centers on one young family's journey to achieve the American Dream through hardships, struggles and triumphs.

When: Friday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Miracle Center, 2311 N. Pulaski

Price: $20 (Adult Ticket) $15 (Student Ticket). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Childhood Beauty"





If you're familiar with "Jane Fonda's Workout," go see "Childhood Beauty." Coming to Trap Door Theatre, Suz Evans' play brings the story of dancers in a Jane Fonda video to life using theater, performance art and dance.

When: Sunday, March 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St.

Price: $5 (Discounted Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lyric Opera's "Ariodante"





Calling all opera fans! Don't miss Lyric Opera's production of "Ariodante." Written by German composer George Frideric Handel, this Italian Baroque opera has "plot twists worthy of Shakespeare," raves broadwayworld.com. It centers on two lovers, Princess Ginevra and a noble named Aridonte, and the villain who tries to come between them.

When: Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive


Price: $69-$99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Twilight Bowl"





If you appreciate a good coming-of-age story, head straight to the Goodman Theatre for "Twilight Bowl." Set in a bowling alley, the story centers on six friends at a crossroads after high school graduation. Together, they celebrate triumphs but also face decisions that could take them down different lanes.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goodman Theatre - The Owen, 170 N. Dearborn St.

Price: $17.50 (Main Floor)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
