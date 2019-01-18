Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Blue Man Group at Briar Street Theatre
Enjoy a night with the Blue Man Group at Briar Street Theatre. The group's three blue men put on a show filled with music, paint, pranks, laughs and more. Plus, tickets are currently available for 60 percent off.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.
Where: Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted
Price: $38.88 (regularly $84.65)
'Late Nite Catechism' at Royal George Theatre
Catcha two-act show entirely staged by one woman. Dressed in her habit, Sister offers a strictly comical catechism class amidst a stand-up comedy routine and interactive show.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m.
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $16 (regularly $31)
'When the Snow Melted Down in Chicago' at Collaboraction
This stage production shares the trials and tribulations of Chicagoans to highlight the identities and neighborhoods that make up the city. The show is part of "Encounter," a series of community events featuring visual art, music, video, dance, discussions and more.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: Collaboraction, 1575-1579 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: Free (regularly $30)
