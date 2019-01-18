Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Blue Man Group at Briar Street Theatre

'Late Nite Catechism' at Royal George Theatre

'When the Snow Melted Down in Chicago' at Collaboraction

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from the Blue Man Group to a theater performance about the many neighborhoods of Chicago.---Enjoy a night with the Blue Man Group at Briar Street Theatre. The group's three blue men put on a show filled with music, paint, pranks, laughs and more. Plus, tickets are currently available for 60 percent off.Sunday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted$38.88 (regularly $84.65)Catcha two-act show entirely staged by one woman. Dressed in her habit, Sister offers a strictly comical catechism class amidst a stand-up comedy routine and interactive show.Get your half-priced tickets below.Saturday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m.Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.$16 (regularly $31)This stage production shares the trials and tribulations of Chicagoans to highlight the identities and neighborhoods that make up the city. The show is part of "Encounter," a series of community events featuring visual art, music, video, dance, discussions and more.Snag complimentary tickets before they disappear.Saturday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.Collaboraction, 1575-1579 N. Milwaukee Ave.Free (regularly $30)