Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this weekend, from "The Woman in Black" to a game of Bible bingo.

"The Woman in Black"





See the U.S. premiere of Susan Hill's London production. "The Woman in Black" is about a lawyer who believes his family has been cursed. He enlists a young actor to help tell the ghost story.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $34.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Pipeline"





"Pipeline" tells the story of an inner-city public school teacher, Nya, dedicated to helping her son. Nya works with him to confront and control his rage and deals with her own decisions as a parent.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Victory Gardens Zacek McVay Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Bible Bingo: An Act of Charity ... in Two Acts"





This interactive comedy comes to you from Vicki Quade, the creator of "Late Nite Catechism." Play bingo for prizes as you discuss Bible trivia with other guests and stage members.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $16

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
