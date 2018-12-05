WINDY CITY LIVE

Think ALDI for your holiday entertaining plans

Everyone is getting ready for the holidays, but how can you throw a fabulous party without breaking the bank? Think ALDI.

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ALDI.

Everyone is getting ready for the holidays, but how can you throw a fabulous party without breaking the bank? Think ALDI. It's your go-to store for everything from food to décor, and selections change weekly so there's always something new and fun to find.

Food specialist Janice Stahl stops by WCL to give us some great recipes and cooking ideas for your holidays.

Here are some links to recipes:
- Roast Turkey with Herbed Butter and White Wine Gravy
- Caramelized Onion Tart with Swiss & Bacon
- Tomato and Goat Cheese Santas
- Cranberry and Almond Dark Chocolate Bark

Charcuterie Board:
- Specially Selected Cranberry or Honey Fig Pecan Normandy Baking Brie
- Specially Selected Tapenade Olive or Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke
- Specially Selected Red Pepper Jelly or Pineapple Jalapeño Spread
- Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Multigrain Crisps

- Specially Selected Sweet or Spicy Party Skewers
- Specially Selected Pimento Stuffed Olives

ALDI Finds featured:
- Single Vineyard Rosé
- Single Vineyard Merlot
- Ambiano Sous Vide Precision Immersion Cooker
- Ambiano Food Processor
- Benton's Gingerbread House Kit
- Crofton Stainless Steel and Copper Utensils

- Specially Selected Balsamic & Gourmet Vinegar Gift Set
- Specially Selected Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
- Specially Selected Macarons

