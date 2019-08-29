Arts & Entertainment

Thousands drenched in red in Spain's 'Tomatina' battle

By ALICIA LEÓN
BUÑOL, Spain -- More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes Wednesday in the annual "Tomatina" street battle in a town in eastern Spain that has become a major tourist attraction.

The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Buñol's streets for the midday hour-long battle.

The fight left participants and the surrounding streets awash in red pulp.

Participants donned swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organizers hosed the streets down moments after the event's end at noon while participants used public showers or the town river.

"It's just amazing. Absolutely loved every minute of it," said Abby Tacktee, 28, from Newcastle, England. "It's was just a laugh a minute."

The event, which costs 12 euros (about $13) for a basic ticket, with 5,000 tickets reserved for town residents and 17,000 for people from outside.

The event has been held for 74 years and was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsocietyfoodeventsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver flees after 1 killed, 3 hospitalized in West Loop crash, police say
Dolton vigil to be held for Chicago student killed in shooting
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
PROGRAM NOTE: Mayor Lightfoot's State of the City Address
City of Milwaukee urges everyone to stop vaping immediately
63rd Street Beach drum circle has been creating community through music for 40 years
Show More
10 Democrats confirmed for next debate on ABC
$6M grant aims to end youth homelessness
Chicago police announce GunStat Initiative
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Jussie Smollett PR firm: 'Every iota' of actor's claim true
More TOP STORIES News