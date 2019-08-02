Arts & Entertainment

Lollapalooza Day 2: Thousands to return to Grant Park Friday with Childish Gambino, Tame Impala headlining music festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of music fans are expected to return to Grant Park Friday morning for the second day of Lollapalooza.

The Chainsmokers and The Strokes headlined the first night of the four-day festival Thursday. On Friday night, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will be the headliners.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is tight security to keep concertgoers safe. Hundreds of private security guards along with undercover and uniform Chicago police officers are keeping watch.

"For the first time in the six years I've been coming here I saw police actually walking around," said festival-goer Lauren Bobowski. "Normally, they are kind of undercover."

Mayor Lightfoot toured the security command center Thursday night. That's where officials can view more than 300 cameras focused on Lollapalooza.

Organizers are telling wristband holders to be ready to have their bags checked; the official bag policy allows for small, single-pocket drawstring bags, empty hydration packs and small purses or fanny packs. Backpacks, bags with multiple pockets and any bag larger than 14 in. x 11 in. x 5 in. is prohibited and no exceptions will be made.

Anyone who refuses to comply with the search policy will be refused entry.
